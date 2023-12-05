DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.86

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 505217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 806,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,584 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 402,073 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 260,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 23.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

