DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.86

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 505217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
