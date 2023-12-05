DocuSign (DOCU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) will post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 1,137,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,419. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.78, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 40.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

