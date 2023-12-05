Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.