Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$99.50 to C$104.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$100.90 and last traded at C$100.77, with a volume of 45886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.65.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.37. The stock has a market cap of C$28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 2,201.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.434802 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

