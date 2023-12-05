Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 515,400 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Doma Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Doma has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 63.44% and a negative return on equity of 429.43%. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Doma by 25.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Doma by 90.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doma by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth $204,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOMA

Doma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.