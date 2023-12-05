Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 515,400 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.
Doma Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Doma has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.90.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 63.44% and a negative return on equity of 429.43%. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
