DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,424,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,500 shares of company stock worth $58,286,881 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,891. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.