Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $28.90

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $29.57. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 47,631 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

