DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,191.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after acquiring an additional 441,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 198.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 702,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 307.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

