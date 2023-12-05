Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of argenx worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of argenx by 185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in argenx by 4,901.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $457.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.62. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

argenx Company Profile



argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

