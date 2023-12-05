Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,037 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $285,705.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $181,737.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $285,705.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $181,737.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,998 shares of company stock worth $625,351 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $901.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.