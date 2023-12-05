Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 833,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,359,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,019.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,615. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

