Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 19,923 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $204.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.92 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average is $187.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

