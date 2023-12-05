Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $76.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

