Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,292 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $79,468.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,882.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.84. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

