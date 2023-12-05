Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,478 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 5.88% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,117,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 215,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

