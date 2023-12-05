Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,038 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Toast worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after buying an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

