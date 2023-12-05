Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,749 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $75,375.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $75,375.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,318 in the last ninety days. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

