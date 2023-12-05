Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427,451 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

