Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Stride worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,742. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

