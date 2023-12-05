Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $12.52 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 974,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hayward by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

