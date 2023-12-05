Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Hillman Solutions worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

