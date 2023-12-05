Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315,580 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 217,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 101.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

SCCO stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

