Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 449,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,976,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 448,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

