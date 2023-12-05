Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ESAB worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ESAB Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

