Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 23,916 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,916 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 88,232 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.91.

NYSE:H opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

