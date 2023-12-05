Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 34,679 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,679 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in PDD by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $147.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

