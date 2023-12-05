Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $15.21 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,894 shares of company stock worth $2,999,484. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.