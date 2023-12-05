Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $15.21 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.
Insider Activity
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,894 shares of company stock worth $2,999,484. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
