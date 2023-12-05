Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

