Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

