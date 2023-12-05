DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lowered by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

