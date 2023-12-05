DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DD traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 365,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
Further Reading
