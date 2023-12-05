DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.95. 2,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 89,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DXPE. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $490.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

