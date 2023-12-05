Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

