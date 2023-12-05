Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Ecovyst accounts for about 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 4.68% of Ecovyst worth $62,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 111,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

