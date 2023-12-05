Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 43.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 130.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,176,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

