Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
