Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

