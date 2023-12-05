Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 5.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $205,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

ELAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 2,121,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

