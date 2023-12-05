Elastic’s (ESTC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $425,963.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

