Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,573,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

