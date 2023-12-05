Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $116,340,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.5% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $585.37. 607,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,289. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.26. The company has a market cap of $555.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.08.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

