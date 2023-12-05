Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 784.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,391 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $44,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.88. The stock had a trading volume of 797,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,371. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

