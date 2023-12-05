Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE EDR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,867. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

