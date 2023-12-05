Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

