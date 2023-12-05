EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In related news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $854,140 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

View Our Latest Report on EngageSmart

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 151.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.