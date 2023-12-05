Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.04. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 11,149 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ENLT shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

