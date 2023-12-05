Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENLV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.