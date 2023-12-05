Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

View Our Latest Report on ENPH

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.