Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

