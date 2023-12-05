Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

