Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 283,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 183.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

